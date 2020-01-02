Ian Foster tipped to struggle as All Blacks coach in 2020

The All Blacks will struggle under the stewardship of Ian Foster in 2020, according to predictions from website Planet Rugby.

Having taken over from Sir Steve Hansen after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Foster is somewhat of a safe choice as the All Blacks' new coach, with New Zealand Rugby opting for continuity over a fresh start ahead of Crusaders boss Scott Robertson.

In a piece making seven predictions for the new year, Planet Rugby tips that Foster's lack of success as a head coach during his time with the Chiefs could translate to Test level.

"Ultimately, their inconsistent form over the previous year caught up with New Zealand in the World Cup and they need to rebuild without stalwarts Kieran Read and Sonny Bill Williams," the article states.

"Whether Foster is the right person to oversee, that remains to be seen, and observers have already doubted his abilities to successfully succeed Steve Hansen. The new head coach's record is poor as the main man, while you get the feeling the All Blacks need some fresh eyes.

"When Hansen took over from Graham Henry in 2012, they were in a position of strength having just won the global tournament, but that is not the case here and the two-year deal handed out to Foster suggests that NZR don't have full confidence in the ex-Chiefs boss."

