Ian Foster tight-lipped on close All Blacks selections battles - including No.10 - ahead of first Test

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has had plenty to mull over ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Test in Wellington, with selection battles throughout the squad proving difficult to work through.

After weeks of training together for Sunday's series opener, Foster says the players are ready to go.

"We've got a pretty competitive squad," Foster said.

"We've got 35 players all pushing and everyone is anxious to see what the pecking order is like.

"We know that they're pretty excited about the challenge coming - the hardest thing is probably trying to hold them back a bit [at trainings].

"But there's some tough decisions right across the board."

Foster took over as head coach this year after serving as an assistant to his predecessor, Steve Hansen, for seven years.

While in that time he's built relationships and an understanding with some long-standing All Blacks, Foster said that hasn't played a part in his selection process looking towards Sunday.

"It's a clean slate, it always is - when you're in the All Blacks, every week is a clean slate, you have to perform here," Foster said.

"There are players here that I've got a lot of knowledge of and experience with who have got that to fall back on but for us it's about who's performing well right now that can do a job right now."

One experience Foster can reflect on is the use of the dual playmaker system the All Blacks ran last year both in the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup to mixed results.

The system predominantly featured Richie Mo'unga at first-five and Beauden Barrett at fullback with Damian McKenzie out injured for months, however with all three stars available and Jordie Barrett's impressive form in the No.15 jersey to weigh up as well, there's plenty of options at Foster's disposal.

However, Foster said he's made up his mind on all of that for this Sunday with who will wear the No.10 jersey locked in.

"I know who's playing 10," Foster said.

"I spoke to [selector Grant Fox] and [assistant coach John Plumtree], had a little chat... I probably spent less time on the starting 15 than what people think."