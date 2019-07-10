TODAY |

Ian Foster throws hat into the ring to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach: 'I'm keen to carry on'

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has thrown his hand up to replace current boss Steve Hansen after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

With Hansen to step down after this year's campaign, Foster's name has been one put forward to take the top job when it becomes available.

Having been an assistant in the current coaching group since 2011, Foster appears to be in position to take the head coach role in the same way that Hansen did after Sir Graham Henry in 2012.

Speaking to media in Auckland today though, Foster appeared to let slip his ambitions to take on the All Blacks' head coach role.

"I'm absolutely committed to this team," Foster said.

"This is my eighth season, I'm keen to carry on.

"I'm excited about an opportunity to put my name in the ring as a head coach, but that's the future isn't it.

"There's seven or eight years' experience that's culminated in a second World Cup, and that's my primary focus. [I] just can't wait to get into it."

Foster, alongside Crusaders coach Scott Robertson are among the bookies' favourites to replace Hansen after this year's World Cup in Japan.

