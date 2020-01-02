Ian Foster still planning for first All Blacks Tests to go ahead despite coronavirus

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is preparing as usual for his first Tests in charge of the New Zealand side, despite the uncertainty of coronavirus currently looming over global sport.

Having taken over from Steve Hansen at the end of last year, Foster's first Tests as All Blacks coach are scheduled to be against Wales in Auckland and Wellington in July, before another Test against Scotland in Dunedin later that month.

However, with coronavirus having seen a halt to rugby at both domestic and international level as a way of halting the spread of Covid-19, those Tests aren't guaranteed to go ahead, gatherings over 500 people currently banned in New Zealand.

Speaking to Radio Sport this morning though, Foster says he's carrying on as usual, planning for the first Test against Wales at Eden Park on July 4.

The All Blacks coach is in contact with members of his coaching staff - albeit over video - while current restrictions remain in place.

"I had a call with the coaches yesterday. We're getting into a certain way of talking to each other, using video, and we're going to use this time to develop our plans for what's coming," Foster said.

"We don't know when it's going to come but that's really irrelevant right now. What's important is that we give ourselves some short term tasks that are meaningful and get stuck into it.

"I think the keys are we've just got to find ways to stay connected when this virus is trying to pull us apart."