TODAY |

Ian Foster says Owen Franks' omission from the RWC squad was by slimmest of margins

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster says the decision to drop veteran prop Owen Franks from the World Cup squad was a "horrible call really". 

Foster couldn’t speak more highly of Franks saying he’s a special player amongst the group and has always worked hard for the black jersey.

“He’s been an outstanding All Black, and outstanding contributor.”

The assistant coach said there have been the tightest margins between players being included and omitted.

“We’ve sort of seen the last 12 months the roles of props to be very mobile, to get really heavily involved in both attack and defence, we just feel we’ve got some other guys that have put their hands up strong in that area.”

“We’ve always been a team that’s used a catch pass game and a skill set focused with our tight forwards and now the rest of the world is doing it,” Foster told 1 News.

Foster suggests there’s still a chance for players to be called in if they need replacements as the tournament gets under way.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The assistant coach talked about why Franks wasn’t selected to go to Japan. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The one Test All Black will be on the plane to Tokyo.
As Luke Jacobson's named in All Blacks RWC squad, Hansen says 'he's got a big future'
2
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
3
Despite his RWC omission Read says Owen Franks will support the team in whatever way he can.
'I'm really feeling for Owen' - Kieran Read gutted for axed 'great of the game'
4
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
5
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:56
New Zealand’s coach, who’s been involved in back-to-back World Cup victories, says "it’ll be interesting to see who can cope".

Steve Hansen takes cheeky shot at All Blacks' rivals vying for RWC title, saying the pressure's on them

00:36
Ryan Crotty is among the four midfielders selected for the World Cup next month.

Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.

Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
03:00
sav

Andrew Saville: Owen Franks' omission from All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad a 'bombshell'