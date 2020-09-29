Ian Foster reveals All Black 'barged in' to room, declared 'I'm not playing at Christmas'

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed an All Black confronted him over the potential quarantine players will be forced to undertake at Christmas if they play in this year's Rugby Championship.

New Zealand Rugby is currently in discussions with SANZAAR about the draw for this year's tournament because the All Blacks' final Test on Decemeber 12 means players will be in managed isolation away from their families for the festive season.

While Foster and players have previously told media they shelved the issue after a team talk to focus on their two upcoming Bledisloe Tests on home soil, the All Blacks coach revealed there has been some questions raised behind closed doors.

"I've had one player that has barged in my door and said, 'I'm not playing at Christmas'," Foster told NZME.

"It's a tough one for the players. They got given some dates, the dates changed, we've basically said through our players' association and the union to sort it out and get real clarity on the dates."

Foster said players haven't been told to remain quiet while the situation is addressed either though.

"No one's been muzzled. Like everyone else we are watching a bit from the sidelines while the debate goes on," Foster said.

"It would be irresponsible for us to jump in too often, the market is too full of different views at the moment."

The All Blacks kick off their international season this weekend when they play the Wallabies in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Asked if the player who "barged" in on him would be playing, Foster kept his cards close to his chest.