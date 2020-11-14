Ian Foster resists wholesale changes as All Blacks seek revenge over Argentina in final Test of 2020

The All Blacks have named their final line-up for a rollercoaster 2020 season as they look to redeem their upset loss to Argentina from two weeks ago.

It was a fiery opening to the Test in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks were stunned in Sydney in their first loss to the Pumas in 30 Tests and following a week off, coach Ian Foster has opted to change the lineup from 25-15 defeat minimally.

The biggest change sees Akira Ioane come into the starting line-up at No.6 in place of Shannon Frizell. Scott Barrett comes in for Patrick Tuipulotu at lock and Nepo Laulala replaces Tyrel Lomax in the front row.

TJ Perenara returns to the bench, while outside back Will Jordan, who also had limited time in the Brisbane Test, will also get another opportunity later in the match at Newcastle.

Foster said the team have been building for Saturday's "vital" Test.

"It's exciting in the sense that we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves after our last game, and we also have the opportunity to win the Tri Nations," Foster said.

"Argentina have shown two weeks in a row that they can compete at the highest level. They've grown as a nation, they've got good size and a lot of skill, so we're certainly going in with our eyes wide open."

Saturday's game kicks off at 9:45pm NZT.

All Blacks (Tests): 1. Joe Moody (49), 2. Dane Coles (73), 3. Nepo Laulala (28), 4. Scott Barrett (39), 5. Samuel Whitelock (121), 6. Akira Ioane (1), 7. Sam Cane (73) - captain, 8. Ardie Savea (48), 9. Aaron Smith (96), 10. Richie Mo'unga (21), 11. Caleb Clarke (4), 12. Jack Goodhue (17), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (48), 14. Jordie Barrett (22), 15. Beauden Barrett (88)