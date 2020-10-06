TODAY |

Ian Foster releases three All Blacks for Mitre 10 Cup duty ahead of first Bledisloe Test

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has released three players for this weekend's provincial action.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foster said he finalised his team this morning for Sunday’s Test with the Wallabies, but fans will have to wait to see how it shapes up. Source: 1 NEWS

Canterbury loose forward Cullen Grace, Tasman tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and Wellington midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen are all free to play in their respective matches this weekend in round five of the Mitre 10 Cup.

It potentially gives more playing time to Grace who missed a decent amount of Super Rugby Aotearoa with a broken thumb. Canterbury play Manawatū on Friday night.

Umaga-Jensen, who only joined the All Blacks yesterday as injury cover, has been released to rejoin Wellington for their Saturday fixture against Otago in the capital.

One-cap front rower Lomax will join Tasman for their Sunday afternoon match against Bay of Plenty in Nelson hours before the All Blacks battle the Wallabies in the opening Bledisloe Test in Wellington.

Mako player Tyrel Lomax during their Mitre 10 Cup game Tasman v Canterbury. Source: Photosport

Despite the releases, Foster still has 31 of his 35-man squad to choose from for Sunday's Test with recently called-up midfielder Ngani Laumape the only player unavailabe currently as he continues to recover from a broken arm sustained while playing for the Hurricanes.

Foster names his first team since taking over Steve Hansen this Friday.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Made all African men look soft' - Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones fire off verbal jabs on Twitter once again
2
Ian Foster releases three All Blacks for Mitre 10 Cup duty ahead of first Bledisloe Test
3
Match-fixing allegations overshadow French Open
4
Ian Foster tight-lipped on close All Blacks selections battles - including No.10 - ahead of first Test
5
Junior Fa talks tough at Kiwi heavyweight fight announcement - 'I'm better than Joseph Parker'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:56

Eden Park gets Bledisloe green light after Auckland's Level 1 move confirmed

New covered stadium in Christchurch takes huge step forward with funding signed off by Govt, local council

No time to bask in Ranfurly Shield glory, Hawke’s Bay coach says
02:03

Magpies, Ranfurly Shield welcomed back to Hawke’s Bay by passionate fans at packed-out airport