Ian Foster releases three All Blacks for Mitre 10 Cup duty ahead of first Bledisloe Test

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has released three players for this weekend's provincial action.

Canterbury loose forward Cullen Grace, Tasman tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and Wellington midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen are all free to play in their respective matches this weekend in round five of the Mitre 10 Cup.

It potentially gives more playing time to Grace who missed a decent amount of Super Rugby Aotearoa with a broken thumb. Canterbury play Manawatū on Friday night.

Umaga-Jensen, who only joined the All Blacks yesterday as injury cover, has been released to rejoin Wellington for their Saturday fixture against Otago in the capital.

One-cap front rower Lomax will join Tasman for their Sunday afternoon match against Bay of Plenty in Nelson hours before the All Blacks battle the Wallabies in the opening Bledisloe Test in Wellington.

Mako player Tyrel Lomax during their Mitre 10 Cup game Tasman v Canterbury. Source: Photosport

Despite the releases, Foster still has 31 of his 35-man squad to choose from for Sunday's Test with recently called-up midfielder Ngani Laumape the only player unavailabe currently as he continues to recover from a broken arm sustained while playing for the Hurricanes.