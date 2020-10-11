TODAY |

Ian Foster reflects on chaotic overtime finish and whether All Blacks should've gone for a drop goal

Source:  1 NEWS

Ian Foster got more than he bargained for with his first Test in charge of the All Blacks.

Foster's first game in charge of the All Blacks went nine minutes into overtime. Source: 1 NEWS

Today's match against the Wallabies finished in a draw after both sides continued to scrap for an extra nine minutes after the final hooter had gone.

"It felt like 70 minutes to me," Foster said.

Halfway through the overtime section, the Wallabies had a chance to win the match with a Reece Hodge penalty 55m out, but the kick hit the right upright and allowed the match to continue.

"From that moment on, it just seemed to go on and on and on," Foster added.

That led to the All Blacks getting their own chances to win the game as they set up with the ball inside the Wallabies 22m, however a turnover metres from the line left the match at a 16-all stalemate.

Foster said he loved how his side continued to fight long after the hooter had sounded.

"We played some smart rugby in that little window.

"We got ourselves into a really good opportunity but we just weren't co-ordinated enough to take it."

Both Foster and All Blacks captain were asked whether the drop goal should've been an option during the final stages of the game.

Foster said it was definitely "an option" but he backed his players' decision-making.

"We had a number of opinions in the [coaches'] box but I thought we were well set up," Foster said.

Cane added the team didn't really have time to discuss such a play.

"There wasn't much stoppage to have a chat - it was pretty all go that last, what felt like, 70 minutes," Cane said.

"We were aiming to get a penalty there... so short answer, no.

"It just highlights Test match footy is about taking opportunities and there might only be a couple in a game."

