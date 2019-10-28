Ian Foster plays down All Blacks coaching ambition ahead of bronze medal match

Ian Foster refused to acknowledge any chances of taking over as All Blacks head coach, with incumbent Steve Hansen to leave the role after this year's Rugby World Cup.

With Foster among a handful of candidates to take over from Hansen from next year onwards, the current assistant coach's chances appear to have taken a real hit, with the All Blacks crashing out of contention at this year's World Cup.

Instead, the All Blacks will have to settle for bronze at best, taking on Wales in Tokyo for third place on Friday.

While Foster has in the past made no secret of his ambition to take over from Hansen, Saturday's loss seems to have put a spanner in the works, a continuation of the current system potentially viewed as not what's needed given the circumstances of the 19-7 defeat to England.

Speaking to media today though, Foster wouldn't be drawn on his head coaching chances, instead wanting to focus on Friday night.

"I've already flagged the way I've been thinking before," Foster began.

"Right now, I'm just excited about a World Cup, and my whole goal was about doing the best we can at a World Cup.

"We've lost to England, but the World Cup's not finished. I've just got to keep putting all my energy into that, and whatever happens after that will happen."

Elsewhere, Crusaders' coach Scott Robertson and Japan's Jamie Joseph are those believed to also be in contention to replace Hansen from next year onwards.