Ian Foster fires zinger back at John Campbell, as Canes-loving Breakfast host warns him off poaching Plumtree

John Campbell had a stern word for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster, as speculation mounts over who will join him in the coaching set-up.
Foster was yesterday named as Steve Hansen's replacement, winning a two-horse race with Scott Robertson.
It's rumoured Foster wants Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to join him, something which has not found favour with proud Wellingtonian Campbell.
'We really wish you well, good luck and congratulations on having the job, although if you steal the Hurricanes coach, I'm going to be a little bit grumpy about that," the Breakfast host said.
After shrugging his shoulders, Foster then quipped "if it is a John, it won't be a John Campbell," prompting laughter in the TVNZ studio.