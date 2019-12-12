TODAY |

Ian Foster fires zinger back at John Campbell, as Canes-loving Breakfast host warns him off poaching Plumtree

Source:  1 NEWS

John Campbell had a stern word for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster, as speculation mounts over who will join him in the coaching set-up.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foster is eyeing Hurricanes coach John Plumtree for an All Blacks assistant role, and Campbell isn’t happy. Source: Breakfast

Foster was yesterday named as Steve Hansen's replacement, winning a two-horse race with Scott Robertson.

It's rumoured Foster wants Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to join him, something which has not found favour with proud Wellingtonian Campbell.

'We really wish you well, good luck and congratulations on having the job, although if you steal the Hurricanes coach, I'm going to be a little bit grumpy about that," the Breakfast host said.

Read more
'You’ll have to wait and see' – chuckling Ian Foster won't tell John Campbell who will join his All Blacks coaching team

After shrugging his shoulders, Foster then quipped "if it is a John, it won't be a John Campbell," prompting laughter in the TVNZ studio.

Rugby
All Blacks
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
2
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
3
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
4
Ex-Silver Fern completes mixed martial arts switch with debut victory
5
Ian Foster fires zinger back at John Campbell, as Canes-loving Breakfast host warns him off poaching Plumtree
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
01:38

Ian Foster named All Blacks coach
02:27

Ian Foster could be named new All Blacks coach today, 1 NEWS understands
00:30

Steve Hansen's advice to incoming All Blacks coach: 'He's gotta be himself'