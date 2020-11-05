Ian Foster explains current state of All Blacks playmakers with Barretts at 10 and 15, Richie Mo'unga rested

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has broken up his dual playmakers Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga for this week's final Test against the Wallabies with the latter being rested while Barrett returns to the No.10 jersey.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foster rung in the changes for Saturday's Test in Brisbane with two of his 10 adjustments to the starting line-up coming at first-five and fullback which brothers Beauden and Jordie will take over, respectively.

With Damian McKenzie named on the bench, Mo'unga has dropped out of the matchday 23 all together after having his best performance yet in the black jersey, scoring two tries as part of a 23-point personal haul in ther 43-5 win.

Asked by media this afternoon about the changes, Foster said there were multiple reasons to do it now.

"I thought Richie was superb last week and it's a chance to freshen him up," Foster said.

"Richie is a player who generally plays 80 minutes every week for whatever team he's a part of and we're not going to take that for granted - now's a chance for him to recharge his batteries.

"And we always said we were keen to give Beauden a go back at 10 because it's a position he's obviously outstanding in and he deserves that right ... it's the same with Jordie on the wing.

"It's a great way to kill two birds with one stone."

Foster was later asked if following Mo'unga's performance in Sydney, he had cemented himself as the first-choice first-five but the All Blacks coach warned that was a dangerous path of thinking.

"I don't think anyone is locked in a role in the All Blacks," Foster said.

"You've got to keep performing but I'm sure Richie can sit back in the grandstand or whatever he's doing and be really satisfied with what he's done but the minute you sit back and get satisfied, that's an omen of bad things to come.