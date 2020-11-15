Ian Foster denies feeling the pressure after tough start to his tenure as All Blacks coach

Ian Foster denies feeling the pressure as All Blacks coach after the team’s first loss to Argentina meant he had started the job with just two wins in his first five Tests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 25-15 loss to the Pumas meant Foster had two wins, a draw, and two losses in his first five games in charge of the All Blacks.

Despite the tough start to his tenure, Foster believed the team could bounce back.

"No, I guess, this role always come with pressure," he said.

History! Pumas pull off first ever win over sloppy All Blacks with Sydney boil over

"What I feel right now is massive disappointment that we haven't achieved what we wanted to achieve in the past two games.

"The key right now is we've got a lot of good people in this group, we've shown we can perform at a high level we've just got to go back to do it.

"The word pressure is there all the time. But I think the word (is) I'm just bitterly disappointed more than anything."

Foster said the All Blacks didn't take their opposition lightly despite the Pumas not having played for months as the Covid-19 pandemic grips Argentina.

‘We got rattled’ - Ian Foster laments All Blacks’ lack of composure after historic loss to Pumas

"I think what happened in the game is that we saw a team that everyone said their disadvantage was they hadn't played a lot of rugby, but I think their camp and their two games meant they've come in here with massive energy and a massive desire to prove something for their country," Foster said of the Pumas.

"Whilst it's deeply disappointing for us, it's massively exciting for them and, I guess, it's a big congratulations to Mario (Ledesma) and his team for what they've been able to achieve."

Captain Sam Cane denied a lack of leadership had cost the All Blacks.

"If you look through the team I think there's plenty of experience, but no doubt there was times in that game where individuals and as a team we didn't have as much composure as we would have liked to had," he said.

"That's a clear area of focus for us going forward. But I think we've definitely got the right men in there for the job."