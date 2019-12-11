TODAY |

Ian Foster could be named new All Blacks coach today, 1 NEWS understands

1 NEWS understands Ian Foster could be unveiled as the new All Blacks coach as early as today.

Scotty Stevenson says multiple sources have told him "it looks like it's a done deal".

Foster, who was Steve Hansen's assistant from 2012, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson were interviewed this week.

Stevenson has been told the Foster is likely to have got the nod.

At 1pm, New Zealand Rugby are likely to announce a news conference for later today.

Stevenson said Hurricanes coach John Plumtree, Brad Mooar and Greg Feek are likely to join him, as well as Scott McLeod and David Hill, who are part of the current set-up.

Foster was part of the All Blacks set-up for their successful 2015 World Cup, and this year's third-placed finish.

He was head coach at the Chiefs from 2004-2011, reaching one final in 2009.

Robertson has won three straight Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders. 

