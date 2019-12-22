Ian Foster 'always the man to beat' to All Blacks job, says Wales' new Kiwi coach

Wales' Kiwi coach Wayne Pivac says he wasn't surprised by the decision to hire Ian Foster as the next All Blacks boss, having beaten Scott Robertson to the job earlier this month.

In what came down to a two-horse race, New Zealand Rugby opted to hand Foster the job of All Blacks coach after his predecessor Steve Hansen stepped down following this year's Rugby World Cup, selecting continuity rather than a fresh approach.

With Wales having confirmed Pivac's appointment as Wales coach before this year's World Cup even kicked off, New Zealand Rugby took an entirely different approach, beginning their process after the tournament finished.

Such a late start in their recruitment saw New Zealand miss out on the likes of Dave Rennie (now coaching Australia) and Jamie Joseph (who will stay with Japan).

Pivac though, saying that New Zealand Rugby had their plan decided in advance.

"No doubt they would have had their shortlist a long time ago I would have thought, speaking to certain people," Pivac told 1 NEWS this morning.

"Ian Foster's there, and I thought he was always going to be the one to beat."

Pivac meanwhile, is home over the holiday period having taken over the reins of Wales from compatriot Warren Gatland.

Having taken charge of Wales in a Barbarians clash to farewell Gatland earlier this month, Pivac's first official Test will come against Italy at home in the Six Nations at the start of February.

However, Pivac's first overseas tour with Wales will come against none other than the All Blacks, looking forward to taking on Foster in what will be his international coaching debut.

"Fozzie's got the job, [and] we look forward to coming up against him in July."