Ian Foster almost certain to become All Blacks' coach, says former NZR boss

Ian Foster is almost certain to be confirmed as the next coach of the All Blacks, according to former New Zealand Rugby (NZR) boss David Moffett.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With the race to take over from the outgoing Steve Hansen now seemingly a battle between current assistant coach Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, NZR are seemingly in favour of continuing with the same system that's effectively been in place since 2004 under Sir Graham Henry.

Other high profile candidates such as Jamie Joseph and Dave Rennie were once in contention, before committing to Japan and Australia respectively.

Despite his lack of success as a head coach, leading the Chiefs to just one Super Rugby final in 2009 in which they lost to the Bulls, Foster is supposedly odds-on to succeed Hansen, who himself took over the job from Henry in 2012.

Robertson on the other hand, boasts a CV glittering with silverware, having achieved success with the likes of the Baby Blacks' under-20s side, Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, before leading the Crusaders to three-straight Super Rugby titles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to Stuff, Moffett says that Foster's current inside running within the current New Zealand Rugby setup will see him preferred over Robertson.

"I now believe it's a race of one," Moffett said.

"Foster would have to stuff it up mightily not to get the job. I just don't think they'll give it to Razor, even though he's got far and away a superior record as a head coach."

Read more: Beauden Barrett backing Ian Foster for All Blacks’ top job

Moffett continued to add that while Robertson will miss out this time around, the All Blacks job will be his at some point in the future.

"He should do one more year with the Crusaders, get a fourpeat, which is really difficult, and then I would then go overseas if I was him, hone his skills even further, and then they've got a guy with even more experience who can come back and coach the All Blacks."