'It hurts so much' - Grieving Vaea Fifita travelling with All Blacks despite younger brother's sudden death

All Black Vaea Fifita has paid tribute to his younger brother Albert John Mapa, who tragically died in an accident in the USA earlier this week.

Fifita, 27, has travelled with the All Blacks to Perth for next weekend's Test against the Wallabies, despite the loss of his brother, coach Steve Hansen confirmed this morning.

American news outlets report Mapa drowned in the Provo River last Saturday, with the Utah County Sheriff's Office saying he'd jumped off a bridge but never surfaced from the water. Search and Rescue crews found his body three hours later.

Taking to Twitter, Fifita posted a tribute to his brother, writing:

"I can't believe that you're gone little brother. It hurts so much," Fifita said.

"You've been called by God to be with him. Although it's tough and we are struggling to understand why you had to go so young but I know you're in a better place. I miss you so much man."

Mapa's funeral is to be held in Utah this weekend, with Fifita unable to attend due to his All Blacks commitments.

Hansen said the team is supporting Fifita.

"You've all heard the news about Vaea, which is incredibly sad.

"We pass on our condolences to his family, but he is travelling.