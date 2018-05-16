 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Hurricanes youngster Peter Umaga-Jensen to make uncle Tana proud, set to debut against Reds

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has taken a "horses for courses" approach for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Reds in Wellington.

Peter Umaga Jensen of Wellington makes a break during a Mitre 10 Competition match between Otago and Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium on August 25, 2016 in Dunedin, New Zealand. Credit: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

Peter Umaga Jensen of Wellington makes a break during a Mitre 10 Competition match between Otago and Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Source: Photosport

The Hurricanes look set to extend their winning Super Rugby run to ten matches as they tackle a Reds team coming off a 63 to 28 thumping by the Sunwolves in Tokyo last week.

Ngani Laumape will watch from the stands, fulfilling his second and final All Blacks stand-down requirement, allowing Peter Umaga-Jensen to make his Hurricanes debut at second five-eighth in his place.

Boyd expects the 20-year-old, who he describes as a strong ball carrier with a very good passing game, to slot in smoothly.

"He's got a near test-strength back line around him," Boyd said.

"There's a massive amount of experience inside him with Beaudie, and also with Matt Proctor outside."

Umaga-Jensen is the nephew of former All Blacks skipper and current Blues coach Tana Umaga.

As an added bonus, All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara returns to the starting line-up after making his impact from the bench in last week's 36 to 15 win over the Blues.

Perenara will also captain the Hurricanes, Boyd taking the opportunity to rest regular skipper Brad Shields, who started the last 39 matches on end.

Hard-working number eight Gareth Evans has also earned a rest, with Blade Thomson stepping up for his first start of the season.

New Zealand Super Rugby sides now have a 39-game winning streak against Aussie Super Rugby sides.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hurricanes utility Vince Aso's Super Rugby season has been cut short, ended early by a wrist injury he picked up two weeks ago against the Lions.

The talented midfielder will miss the rest of the season, a torn ligament requiring surgery and a three-month rehabilitation.

Nehe Milner-Skudder shifts from fullback to the wing, with Jordie Barrett taking over duties at the back.

Hurricanes: Joride Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (captain), Blade Thompson, Ardie Savea, Reed Prinsep, Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith.

Reserves: James O'Reilly, Chris Eves, Ben May, Vaea Fifita, Brad Shields, Jamie Booth, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Julian Savea.

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:58
1
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Watch the emotional moment unsung hero is gifted with $10,000 for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

00:29
2
The All Blacks star got in the water to help is oldest daughter Imaan with her swimming stroke.

Watch: 'Go faster!' Sonny Bill Williams gives adorable daughter tips in the pool during swimming lessons

00:29
3
New Zealand Super Rugby sides now have a 39-game winning streak against Aussie Super Rugby sides.

'No NZ team wants to be the team that finally falls' - Hurricanes coach on trans-Tasman winning streak

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Australian Border Force say Commonwealth Games athletes who vanished seeking new visas

5
Mahe Fonua scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers, NRL Rugby League round 9, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 05 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's disappointing' - Wests Tigers drop Mahe Fonua for turning up to training late

00:30
The Election Access Fund Bill will help fund the added costs for political candidates with disabilities.

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 