Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said Beauden and Coles were both continuing their return to play protocols after a big 2016 season.



"Beauden and Dane are both following their return to play protocols and part of that is that they were always going to have a graduated entry into the Super Rugby season," said Boyd.



"They're both key guys for us and there is no benefit in pushing them any faster than we need to, but they'll both have a part to play in Tokyo."



Boyd said the Hurricanes were lucky to have genuine depth at first-five.



"Otere was calling the shots right through the preseason and had a good handle on things before our All Blacks joined the group. We have every confidence in his abilities."



TJ Perenara will captain the side with Ricky Riccitelli wearing the No. 2 jersey over usual starter Coles.