 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jordie Barrett will make his debut in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes starting at fullback in his side's season opener against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes. Force v Hurricanes. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes against the Western Force at the Brisbane Global Tens tournament.

Source: Photosport

Barrett has been phenomenal during the Hurricanes' preseason and gets an early chance to impress in the competition with star utility back Nehe Milner-Skudder ruled out of the first match with a hamstring injury.

Manawatu's Otere Black also gets a starting role ahead of regular Hurricanes star first-five Beauden Barrett, who will start the match from a reserves bench that includes hooker Dane Coles.

Hurricanes first-five Otere Black in the Super Rugby Match, Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, May 23, 2015. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.co.nz

Hurricanes first-five Otere Black.

Source: Photosport

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said Beauden and Coles were both continuing their return to play protocols after a big 2016 season.

"Beauden and Dane are both following their return to play protocols and part of that is that they were always going to have a graduated entry into the Super Rugby season," said Boyd.

"They're both key guys for us and there is no benefit in pushing them any faster than we need to, but they'll both have a part to play in Tokyo."

Boyd said the Hurricanes were lucky to have genuine depth at first-five.

"Otere was calling the shots right through the preseason and had a good handle on things before our All Blacks joined the group. We have every confidence in his abilities."

TJ Perenara will captain the side with Ricky Riccitelli wearing the No. 2 jersey over usual starter Coles.

Hurricanes team (NZ time - 5.15pm kick-off):

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Cory Jane, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ben May, Mike Kainga, Reed Prinsep, Callum Gibbins, Chris Smylie, Beauden Barrett, Vince Aso.

Related

Hurricanes

Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Star back Nehe Milner-Skudder left out of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener against Sunwolves
00:54
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman
00:22
Milner-Skudder picked up a hamstring injury in the Hurricanes final pre-season match with the Crusaders, with the All Blacks flyer racing to be fit for his side's trip to Japan.

'He picked up a twinge' - Nehe Milner-Skudder under injury cloud ahead of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Fekitoa plays his 50th match for the Highlanders tomorrow night and comes off contract at the end of the season.

Watch: Give Malakai Fekitoa another 20 years with Highlanders, says All Black Ben Smith

2
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

04:25
3
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

4
Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes. Force v Hurricanes. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback


00:30
5
Jovetic not only managed to control a lobbed pass with his head and foot, but drew in all the defenders to free up his open teammate Joaquin Correa.

Watch: Juggling Jovetic bamboozles Leicester City, frees up Sevilla teammate for Champs League winner

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ