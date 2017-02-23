Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback

Source:
Jordie Barrett will make his debut in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes starting at fullback in his side's season opener against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.
Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes against the Western Force at the Brisbane Global Tens tournament.
Barrett has been phenomenal during the Hurricanes' preseason and gets an early chance to impress in the competition with star utility back Nehe Milner-Skudder ruled out of the first match with a hamstring injury.
Manawatu's Otere Black also gets a starting role ahead of regular Hurricanes star first-five Beauden Barrett, who will start the match from a reserves bench that includes hooker Dane Coles.
Hurricanes first-five Otere Black.
Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said Beauden and Coles were both continuing their return to play protocols after a big 2016 season.
"Beauden and Dane are both following their return to play protocols and part of that is that they were always going to have a graduated entry into the Super Rugby season," said Boyd.
"They're both key guys for us and there is no benefit in pushing them any faster than we need to, but they'll both have a part to play in Tokyo."
Boyd said the Hurricanes were lucky to have genuine depth at first-five.
"Otere was calling the shots right through the preseason and had a good handle on things before our All Blacks joined the group. We have every confidence in his abilities."
TJ Perenara will captain the side with Ricky Riccitelli wearing the No. 2 jersey over usual starter Coles.
Hurricanes team (NZ time - 5.15pm kick-off):
15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Cory Jane, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves.
Reserves: Dane Coles, Ben May, Mike Kainga, Reed Prinsep, Callum Gibbins, Chris Smylie, Beauden Barrett, Vince Aso.
