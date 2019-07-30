Hurricanes to be without Jordie Barrett against Crusaders - report

Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett will sit out of a second Super Rugby family reunion in as many weeks, scratched from this weekend's clash with the Crusaders in Wellington, according to Stuff.

Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

Barrett, 23, sat out of his side's Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Blues last weekend, having injured his shoulder in the week leading in to the match.

That injury meant Barrett missed the chance to face off against older brother Beauden, who made his debut for the Blues in their 30-20 victory.

However, it now appears that Barrett will miss another match up against one of his older brothers - Crusaders captain Scott - not having recovered in time for Sunday afternoon, Stuff reports.

The Hurricanes' fullback was given a "50-50" chance of playing this weekend, however Barrett hasn't recovered enough to pass fit.

Chase Tiatia will likely keep hold of the Hurricanes' 15 jersey for this weekend.