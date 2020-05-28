TODAY |

Hurricanes winger jokes about facing 'quite quick' Beauden Barrett, looking forward to NRL 'free lunch'

Source:  1 NEWS

Hurricanes winger Kobus van Wyk has joked about trying to stop the “quite quick” Beauden Barrett while also revealing that many in his Super Rugby club’s squad are looking forward to the return of the NRL tonight.

Kobus van Wyk joked about facing the Blues star while admitting there was talk of trying to "get under his skin".

The South African winger has never played with Barrett and was certainly understated in covering the threat of the All Blacks superstar, who will face his former team in the first week of Super Rugby Aotearoa in just over a fornight.

“It’s just we have to stop him apparently, he’s quite quick they said,” a laughing van Wyk said.

“That’s basically the talk in the camp, get under his skin.”

The return of the NRL tonight has excitement building for stars across the codes.

Van Wyk was also in the group of Hurricanes excited by tonight’s return of the NRL, the first major Australasian sports league to resume after Covid-19.

The 28-year-old said today there was a group at the Super Rugby club who had a little something riding on their NRL picks each week.

“This afternoon we’ve got a group on the chat regarding the NRL, I just started watching it,” he said.

“It’s called free lunch, the top five, they get free lunch every week so we’re keen to get that started again.”

The Brisbane Broncos face the Parramatta Eels tonight, with the Warriors facing the Dragons on Saturday.

