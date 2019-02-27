TODAY |

Hurricanes welcome back Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita for Brumbies clash

AAP
The Hurricanes hope Beauden Barrett and a raft of other returning All Blacks can improve their Super Rugby fortunes against the red-hot Brumbies in Palmerston North.

Two-time world player of the year Barrett will start at five-eighth on Friday in his first appearance of 2019, a year which he will probably end as playmaker when the All Blacks defend their World Cup crown in Japan.

TJ Perenara is restored at halfback after his bench appearance in last week's 36-22 loss to the Crusaders, reuniting the most capped halves combination in Super Rugby history.

Other key All Blacks back in the middle of the park are inside centre wrecking ball Ngani Laumape and loose forwards Vaea Fifita and Ardie Savea.

Fifita (hamstring) missed both of the Hurricanes' patchy opening matches, including the 20-19 loss to the Waratahs,
Openside flanker Savea was excellent in Sydney, missed the Crusaders game with a knee strain but is back in the less-familiar role of No.8.

The only major omission is rested fullback Jordie Barrett, making room for exciting runner Chase Tiatia to make a Super Rugby debut.

Plumtree had no hesitation recalling Beauden Barrett when the 27-year-old indicated he was ready, having had to catch up with the fitness levels of team- mates following an extended off season break, ending with a globe-trotting honeymoon.

"It's a big year for him ... I think he's pleased to be back home from all his travels and he's settled back in," Plumtree said.

"We got some good work into last week and now he's ready to run the ship."

Plumtree believes the Brumbies' remarkable 54-17 thumping of the Chiefs last week was built on momentum generated by their forwards.

He has put the acid on his unheralded tight five to stand up, particularly Liam Blackwell and James Blackwell, who form a youthful lock combination for a third week.

Plumtree said injured lock Sam Lousi (shoulder) will miss most, if not all, of the campaign and confirmed he is chasing the signature of sizeable South African second-rower Andries Ferreira, who missed out on a contract with the Lions.

HURRICANES: 15 Chase Tiatia, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Liam Mitchell, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Ben May, 2 Dane Coles (c), 1 Chris Eves.

RESERVES: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Wes Goosen.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 25: Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes congratulates Beauden Barrett on his try during the round five Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes and the Kings at Westpac Stadium on March 25, 2016 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes congratulates teammate Beauden Barrett on his try during a Super Rugby match. Source: Getty
