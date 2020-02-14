Hurricanes' TJ Perenara wary of broken-play magic from Sharks

Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara says his side must guard against broken-play magic from the Sharks when they meet in Super Rugby tomorrow night.

The Sharks blew away the Highlanders in Dunedin last week, with backs Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi running in two tries each.

It left Perenara under no illusions about the size of their task, as they play in front of their home fans in Wellington for the first time this season.

"Good team, kick very well, defend very well and they've got some outside backs that can obviously score some points from anywhere on the field," he said.

"They hurt the Highlanders off counter-attack, off messy play last week - got the ball into some of their fast dudes' hands and away they went.

"We've got to limit their opportunities off broken play, hopefully apply some pressure on their kick game and then be sound offensively and defensively."

Hooker Dane Coles will make his first appearance of the season off the bench, while Vince Aso takes a starting spot from Billy Proctor, forming a formidable midfield alongside Ngani Laumape.

"It's awesome to have those boys together. I think we all remember the boys lit it up in 2017, I think it was, when they first paired together in the midfield. And if we get more of that, we won't be complaining."