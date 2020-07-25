Hurricanes stun Crusaders to end Christchurch unbeaten run

Relive 1 NEWS' coverage of this Super Rugby Aotearoa encounter between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes from Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

8:50pm: FULLTIME: Crusaders 32 Hurricanes 34

Right then. The Crusaders will have to go 80 metres in 90 seconds if they're to avoid defeat.

Sanders puts Reece away down the right, before going back inside to Jordan! The Crusaders are on the break - but Jordie Barrett turns the ball over!

Strange and Barrett come together in a scuffle, and the Crusaders' man has thrown a punch! He's shown a yellow.

Barrett's bleeding, but he kicks into touch and the Hurricanes win!

8:47pm: 78 mins - Crusaders 32 Hurricanes 34

TRY!!! The Crusaders throwing the kitchen sink. Reece tries something before Strange makes metres up the middle.

Mo'unga steps his way through the line, before firing a wide pass to Reece who scores on the wing!!

The kick can level it up, possibly needing golden point - but he misses!

8:43pm: 75 mins - Crusaders 27 Hurricanes 34

Knock on called against the Crusaders, Hurricanes' scrum. Perenara feeds, Savea waits at the back.

Garden-Bachop and Aso combine before the Hurricanes go left to Tiatia. Advantage for the Hurricanes, Taylor offside.

Barrett goes wide to Flanders, but we go back for the offside penalty.

Will Barrett back himself for the kick? He does. Again just inside the Crusaders' half, the distance is good, as is the placement!

The Hurricanes lead by a converted try!

8:37pm: 69 mins - Crusaders 27 Hurricanes 31

TRY!!! Drummond feeds the Crusaders' scrum. Huge scrum from the Hurricanes though, the front rows go down and we'll reset.

Drummond feeds for the second time. Sanders runs off the back as number eight and the Crusaders are at the five-metre line.

Havili picks and goes, as does Bower, but the Hurricanes hold firm. Strange has a crack and he's over!

Hang on, we'll check upstairs, possible knock on against Sanders. This should be alright, the TMO says ball's gone backwards. Try stands.

Mo'unga to convert, and he nails it!

8:30pm: 65 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 31

Umaga-Jensen is off, Tiatia replaces him.

Meanwhile, Mo'unga comes up with a bit of magic, catching his own chip-and-chase, before slicing the Hurricanes' defence apart.

He kicks again, but Aso beats him to the line to force a Crusaders' scrum.

8:28pm: 63 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 31

TRY!!! The Hurricanes win the lineout and can smell blood. Barrett spins out of two tackles on the left, before kicking out to Goosen's wing.

They go back to the middle, before Aso runs down that right side again. Aso finds Umaga-Jensen, who brings in three defenders, and then holds them off to score in the corner! Umaga-Jensen stays down though, looks like a head knock.

Barrett to kick from the right touchline, and he's hit it beautifully!

8:25pm: 61 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 24

Time off as Douglas stays down injured. He'll have to come off, replaced by Sione Havili.

Fainga'anuku comes on as well, he replaces Paea, looks like that will mean Reece moves into midfield.

Hurricanes lineout to restart.

8:21pm: 59 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 24

The Crusaders give away a penalty around halfway, and Jordie Barrett fancies himself.

He's nailed it, another Jordie special with the boot.

8:17pm: 55 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 21

Aso replaces Laumape, worst case scenario would be a broken arm. Hurricanes scrum.

Perenara feeds and Umaga-Jensen runs as first receiver. Goodhue makes the tackle, but Perenara milks a penalty as he doesn't roll away.

Barrett belts it into touch for a Hurricanes lineout.

8:13pm: 52 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 21

Laumape's in real trouble. The Crusaders win their lineout inside their own half, before Mo'unga and Barrett exchange kicks.

Mo'unga tries to break down the right, and offloads to Goodhue, but he can't hang on.

Hurricanes scrum. The game stops so Lauamape can be treated.

8:11pm: 50 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 21

Kirifi is offside to give the Crusaders a penalty, but Laumape looks in some real discomfort here.

Crusaders' lineout, Taylor throws. The Crusaders win it and attack.

They go wide to Bridge, who kicks down the line, but Umaga-Jensen gets back to ground the ball in his own in-goal.

8:08pm: 48 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 21

The Crusaders want the points. Mo'unga lines it up.

Hits it down the middle. Back to within one point for the Crusaders.

8:07pm: 46 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 21

Aumua's first throw of the second half isn't straight, so the Crusaders will have a scrum. The front row collapses though, Moody and May, so we'll reset.

Hall feeds again, and the Crusaders want to run from their own 22. Jordan sets Taylor free down the right, before the Crusaders go back to the other side for Bridge.

Space opens up for Mo'unga and Bridge, but they can't hang on. Laumape kicks downfield for Jordan, who finds Sanders free.

The Crusaders get to the 22. Douglas has a run, Goodhue finds Bridge but the Hurricanes' defence holds. Advantage for the Crusaders into the 10th phase.

Blackwell gives away an offside penalty, so we go back. Perenara is warned on behalf of his team.

8:01pm: 41 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 21

The Crusaders in an on-field huddle out of the tunnel. Codie Taylor and Sam Whitelock doing the talking.

The Hurricanes are back out of the sheds, Garden-Bachop kicks off to start the second half.

7:48pm: HALFTIME - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 21

Penalty to the Hurricanes after Paea's offside. The Hurricanes want one more shot at goal before halftime.

Barrett with the kick, bit of distance but relatively in front - and he hits it!

7:43pm: 37 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 18

TRY!!! The Hurricanes hit back straight away, and Goosen has two! Aumua bursts down the left to get into Crusaders' territory.

The Hurricanes use the ball quickly back to the right, before Barrett puts Goosen away. The winger pulls out the classic show and go on Bridge, before he scores!

Barrett to convert, but he shapes his kick wide. The Hurricanes lead by just one!

7:40pm: 33 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 13

TRY!!! What a try!!! Sevu Reece breaks upfield after a one-two with Hall. Reece throws a huge cutout pass to Bridge's wing, but the ball just dips on the winger.

The ball bounces right onto Bridge's foot though as some kind of accidental chip and chase. Bridge is alert to the opportunity as the ball heads into the in-goal, before diving and scoring.

Madness. Mo'unga converts.

7:36pm: 30 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 13

Mo'unga doesn't roll away to give the Hurricanes a penalty. Barrett fancies the points.

Barrett lines the kick up, and he's got it to put the Hurricanes ahead by three.

7:34pm: 27 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 10

Another not straight lineout from Taylor, and this time the Hurricanes want the scrum. The Hurricanes go to the backs straight away, and wide to Lam on the left. Sevu Reece does well to force Lam to throw a wild offload back infield.

Garden-Bachop chips over the top to Jordan, who returns fire. Garden-Bachop takes it again and kicks back to Mo'unga.

The Crusaders want to use the ball, before Jordan kicks for the corner. Barrett is there, but under real pressure from the Crusaders' oncoming defenders.

The Hurricanes want to use the ball inside their own 22, before Perenara clears into touch.

7:30pm: 24 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 10

TRY!!! Jordie Barrett puts the bomb up from the free kick, Will Jordan lets it bounce, but the pick up isn't tidy.

The Hurricanes turn it over and can attack inside the 22. Laumape puts Umaga-Jensen into some pace, before the Hurricanes go wide to Goosen to score on the right wing!

Barrett converts to level scores.

7:28pm: 21 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 3

Sevu Reece tries to dance his way through the Hurricanes' defence under advantage, but he's taken down so we go back for the penalty from the scrum.

The Crusaders kick to the corner for the lineout on the 10m line. Taylor throws, but it's not straight?

Hurricanes' free kick.

7:24pm: 18 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 3

TRY!!! Crusaders' lineout in the corner after a high shot from Prinsep on Moody. Slight delay as Fraser Armstrong coming off for the Hurricanes with a shoulder injury, Tevita Mafileo replaces him.

Taylor throws, Dunshea wins it as the Crusaders go to the backs. Goodhue runs at the line, before getting the offload away to Mo'unga who scores!

Mo'unga to convert his own try now, and he has no issues with it.

7:16pm: 12 mins - Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 3

Crusaders on attack, with the advantage. Scrafton the culprit for not rolling away.

The Crusaders want the points too.

Mo'unga lines up his first kick of the night, and he's got it. Scores level.

7:13pm: 9 mins - Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 3

Hurricanes penalty, they'll have a lineout. Throw's over the top but Garden-Bachop and Goosen are there.

Laumape hits the line at pace and makes good ground over the top of Goodhue, advantage Hurricanes too. They lose the ball forward, so we go back for the penalty.

Do they take the points? They do. Barrett lines the kick up, and hits it straight down the middle.

7:09pm: 5 mins - Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 0

Untidy lineout from the Crusaders, but Whitelock is into a gap. The Crusaders on the front foot as they go wide to the left. Bridge makes good ground on the flank, but the ball back inside is spilled by Sanders.

Hurricanes dodge a bullet, and they'll have a scrum.

7:08pm: 3 mins - Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 0

Straight away the Crusaders give away a penalty, Bridge joining the ruck incorrectly. The Hurricanes want the lineout, but Barrett's kick is awful.

They'll take the lineout anyway, Aumua throws, Savea wins it. Perenara goes to the air and Bridge wins the ball. The Crusaders can run for the first time. Hall clears with a box kick, Garden-Bachop takes.

Jordie Barrett puts up a midfield speculator, and Will Jordan does well to take it in the air. The Crusaders look to use some width from inside their own half.

Kirifi is penalised though for not rolling away. Crusaders lineout.

7:05pm: KICKOFF - Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 0

Richie Mo'unga gets the ball rolling in Christchurch!

7:04pm

And TJ Perenara leads the Hurricanes out. Kick off just moments away now!

7:02pm

Codie Taylor leads the Crusaders out of the tunnel. Remember that the Hurricanes were the last Super Rugby team to beat the Crusaders at home - however that was back in 2016...

6:58pm

Good evening! What a treat we're in store for tonight - the competition leaders against the form team in the Hurricanes.

Kick off less than 10 minutes away.

PREVIEW

After a week off, the Crusaders are back from their bye to continue their surge towards the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa crown. The defending champions currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the table, with a game in hand over the second placed Blues.

However, the Crusaders have this week suffered twin injury blows, with David Havili and Ethan Blackadder out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, their opponents the Hurricanes come into this match looking for a fourth straight win, potentially able to overtake the Blues into second place with a win tonight.

They'll have to do that without co-captain Dane Coles though, out with a back injury. TJ Perenara will lead the side on his own in Coles' absence.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Fetuli Paea, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. George Bower, 18. Oliver Jager, 19. Quinten Strange, 20. Sione Havili, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Leicester Fainga'anuku.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Ben May, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Fraser Armstrong.