Hurricanes stars TJ Perenara, Ben Lam return in time for Blues clash

Hurricanes welcome back their star halfback TJ Perenara in time for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Eden Park.

Perenara was given his second enforced All Blacks rest last week in his side's 29-19 win over the Rebels on Saturday.

The Hurricanes will be bolstered with the return of winger Ben Lam, who has missed the last two games for the Canes due to a calf strain.

Chase Tiatia loses his spot in the starting team and is named on the bench. He is joined by forwards Ricky Riccitelli, Du'Plessis Kirifi and utility back James Marshall on the reserves.

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree expects a tough challenge from the Blues who have dropped their last three fixtures.

"We know they are a really physical side who will be desperate to get a result and get back into a play-off spot" said Plumtree.

"They have only lost once at Eden Park this year and that was a close defeat to the Crusaders so we know how difficult it is going to be.

"But it's a challenge we are looking forward to and we really want to get our game going to carry on the momentum we have built up."

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Toby Smith.