Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off

Aaron Cruden will be sore tomorrow after copping the full force of a Ngani Laumape bump off in the Hurricanes' 27-24 Super Rugby victory in Hamilton.

In the first half of the thrilling Super Rugby derby, Laumape was on hand as the Hurricanes attempted to run the ball out of danger.

Cruden bravely attempted to get in the way of the All Blacks' wrecking ball, copping the full force of Laumape at pace.

To his credit though, Cruden got up afterwards completely unaffected, making several key tackles, as well as setting up teammate Tumua Manu to score.