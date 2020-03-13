TODAY |

Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off

Source:  1 NEWS

Aaron Cruden will be sore tomorrow after copping the full force of a Ngani Laumape bump off in the Hurricanes' 27-24 Super Rugby victory in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks second-five was again impossible to stop against the Chiefs in Hamilton. Source: SKY

In the first half of the thrilling Super Rugby derby, Laumape was on hand as the Hurricanes attempted to run the ball out of danger.

Cruden bravely attempted to get in the way of the All Blacks' wrecking ball, copping the full force of Laumape at pace.

To his credit though, Cruden got up afterwards completely unaffected, making several key tackles, as well as setting up teammate Tumua Manu to score.

The Hurricanes would take victory with the final kick of the match, Jordie Barrett holding his nerve to seal the win.

Rugby
Chiefs
Hurricanes
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
2
NRL to be played behind closed doors in round two
3
Jordie Barrett snatches Super Rugby derby win for Hurricanes with last-second penalty
4
Hurricanes snatch Super Rugby thriller against Chiefs with last-gasp penalty
5
All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:26

David Havili out of hospital, recovering after emergency surgery

Crusaders rest five All Blacks for Sunwolves clash in Brisbane, Aussie hooker in line to debut

Patrick Tuipulotu on All Blacks rest as Blues chase first win at Eden Park this season

01:26

Akira Ioane reveals he nearly swapped Blues for Hurricanes