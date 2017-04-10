Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett replaces younger brother Jordie at fullback for Cheetahs match-up

 

Hurricanes' star first-five Beauden Barrett will shift to fullback with Otere Black moving to No. 10 in a reshuffled Hurricanes team named to play the Cheetahs in Wellington on Saturday.

Hurricanes Flyhalf Beauden Barrett in action during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium, Friday 07th April 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Source: Photosport

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has made four personnel changes to the team that started against the Crusaders with lock Sam Lousi set to make his starting debut in the second row.

Black will make his second start of the season at first-five eighth, Wes Goosen replaces Cory Jane on the right wing and Ben May returns at loose head prop for Chris Eves.

Barrett's move back to fullback means younger brother Jordie shifts to the bench.

Jordie Barrett has appeared in every match in 2017 and started the past seven.

Lousi will partner fellow Tongan Vaea Fifita in the second row with Mark Abbott taking a break on the bench after starting the past eight matches.

In the front row May makes his fifth start at loose head prop. Eves drops out of the match day 23 for the first time in 2017 with Mike Kainga returning to the reserves.

"We have some guys who have shouldered a particularly big load through the first ten matches, and other guys who, through injury have not had a lot of time," said Boyd.

"The Cheetahs are a particularly dangerous team that can score tries from anywhere and also have a big forward pack up front. We know they will bring a lot to the match."

Saturday's match will be the 11th time the Hurricanes have played the Cheetahs with their record standing at seven wins and three losses.

Hurricanes: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (c), Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Sam Lousi, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May.

Reserves: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Mike Kainga, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Mark Abbott, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jordie Barrett, 23 Ben Lam.

Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

Video: Trent Boult chimes in with final wicket as Kolkata defeat Kane Williamson's Hyderabad to secure IPL finals spot

Video: Trent Boult chimes in with final wicket as Kolkata defeat Kane Williamson's Hyderabad to secure IPL finals spot

