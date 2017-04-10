Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett replaces younger brother Jordie at fullback for Cheetahs match-up

Hurricanes' star first-five Beauden Barrett will shift to fullback with Otere Black moving to No. 10 in a reshuffled Hurricanes team named to play the Cheetahs in Wellington on Saturday.

Source: Photosport

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has made four personnel changes to the team that started against the Crusaders with lock Sam Lousi set to make his starting debut in the second row.

Black will make his second start of the season at first-five eighth, Wes Goosen replaces Cory Jane on the right wing and Ben May returns at loose head prop for Chris Eves.

Barrett's move back to fullback means younger brother Jordie shifts to the bench.

Jordie Barrett has appeared in every match in 2017 and started the past seven.



Lousi will partner fellow Tongan Vaea Fifita in the second row with Mark Abbott taking a break on the bench after starting the past eight matches.



In the front row May makes his fifth start at loose head prop. Eves drops out of the match day 23 for the first time in 2017 with Mike Kainga returning to the reserves.



"We have some guys who have shouldered a particularly big load through the first ten matches, and other guys who, through injury have not had a lot of time," said Boyd.