Hurricanes' skipper talks up 'second to none' experience of veteran Cory Jane against Lions

Hurricanes captain Brad Shield is crediting the work of veteran Cory Jane ahead of tomorrow night's clash with the British and Irish Lions in Wellington.

Jane, who will start on the bench for the Hurricanes, will take on the Lions for the second time in his career, after featuring for Wellington against the tourists in 2005, with Shields praising his know-how before the match.

"His experience is second to none," Shields said.

"He's always saying good things in amongst the team no matter what game it is."