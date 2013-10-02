Hurricanes sign former Auckland, Baby Blacks captain Simon Hickey

The Hurricanes have bolstered their stocks in the number 10 jersey, signing former Auckland captain Simon Hickey.

Simon Hickey of Auckland Source: Photosport

Hickey, 26, joins the Hurricanes - thin in their first-five stocks with just Jackson Garden-Bachop and Fletcher Smith as their only specialist options.

The Hurricanes confirmed Hickey's signing this afternoon, bringing the former New Zealand under-20s captain home from Europe, where he'd been plying his trade for Edinburgh after a stint in France with Bordeaux.

"I enjoyed my time playing overseas, but it's great to be back in NZ," Hickey said.

"I think this is the best place for me to reach my potential as a player and have a lot of fun in the process.

"I've missed my family and mates, too, so it's really nice to be back and around them."

Despite Hickey's arrival, the first-five is not expected to feature for the Hurricanes straight away, taking on the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa this Sunday.