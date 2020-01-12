TODAY |

Hurricanes send heartfelt support message to Michael Fatialofa after neck injury - 'We're all behind you, bro'

The Hurricanes have sent a heartfelt message of support for their former teammate Michael Fatialofa with the lock facing a long road to recovery after surgery on his neck for a serious neck injury he sustained while playing rugby.

Vince Aso and Ricky Riccitelli led the heartfelt words for the forner Hurricanes lock who is recovering from surgery on his neck. Source: Hurricanes / Twitter

Fatialofa underwent surgery a day after the freak injury in Worcester's 62-5 loss to Saracens on January 5 but remains in intensive care.

Prior to moving to Worcester though, Fatialofa was part of the Hurricanes and even featured in their 2016 championship-winning campaign.

Fatialofa replaces Vaea Fifita at lock when the Hurricanes host the Sharks in Napier on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

As such, some of his former teammates sent Fatialofa a message of support for his recovery with the remainder of the squad also appearing in a video shared on social media.

Vince Aso led the video.

"Just on behalf of the Hurricanes and the boys, just like to send our love and our thoughts with Michael Fats and Tatiana (his wife), we know you're going through a tough gig but... I know you'll get through it."

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Aso's words were matched by Ricky Riccitelli.

"You're a big part of this world, you mean the most to this region... we're all behind you bro, all the best for your recovery and there's many prayers in this group for you."

The Hurricanes added their own words on social media, saying, "backing you Fats, endless support from your Hurricanes brothers".

Fatialofa's wife, Tatiana, took to social media on Thursday to update her husband's condition, admitting it could be years before he fully recovers.

"When the lights go out and this all fades for everyone else, our world will still be standing still & twisted upside down. That's why we ask for prayers now, knowing they will be what sustains us in the days, weeks, months + years to come when the real work begins." 

