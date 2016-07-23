Hurricanes re-sign utility back James Marshall, forwards duo Prinsep, Fidow

The Hurricanes have lured James Marshall home from England in another key addition during a week of Super Rugby roster-building for 2019.



James Marshall kicks Source: Getty

Classy back Marshall's last Hurricanes appearance was at fullback in the 2016 final, when they beat the Lions to secure a maiden crown.

The 29-year-old left shortly afterwards to begin a two-season stint with London Irish but returns next year, when new head coach John Plumtree will have a raft of quality backs at his disposal.



"I feel that it's the best environment for me to play to my potential being surrounded by the quality players and management that they have," Marshall said.

