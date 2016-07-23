 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Hurricanes re-sign utility back James Marshall, forwards duo Prinsep, Fidow

share

Source:

AAP

The Hurricanes have lured James Marshall home from England in another key addition during a week of Super Rugby roster-building for 2019.

James Marshall kicks

James Marshall kicks

Source: Getty

Classy back Marshall's last Hurricanes appearance was at fullback in the 2016 final, when they beat the Lions to secure a maiden crown.

The 29-year-old left shortly afterwards to begin a two-season stint with London Irish but returns next year, when new head coach John Plumtree will have a raft of quality backs at his disposal.

"I feel that it's the best environment for me to play to my potential being surrounded by the quality players and management that they have," Marshall said.

The Hurricanes have this week extended the contracts of All Blacks Jordie Barrett and Ardie Savea into next year, along with loose forward Reed Prinsep and rising prop Alex Fidow.

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.

Watch: Take a virtual fly through of student's amazing concept for new Christchurch multi-purpose stadium

00:28
2
The Argentina legend begun his new role with Dynamo Brest in style.

Watch: Diego Maradona arrives at first day of new job in monster truck

3
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


00:54
4
The Olympic champion lost his spot as NZ's single sculler to Robbie Manson.

Watch: Mahe Drysdale discusses rowing future after being dethroned as New Zealand's premier single sculler

00:15
5
Playing for Worcestershire against Yorkshire, the Black Caps batsman pulled out a blinder in the field.

Watch: Martin Guptill combines with teammate for sublime one-handed catch in English T20 competition

Nelson (file picture).

Man dies following incident at Nelson's Maitai River

Police say initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the water.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Burmese community creating new Muriwai rocks warning signs after pair drown at Auckland beach

A married couple, not wearing life-jackets, died after being swept off rocks while fishing yesterday.

Handcuffs.

Police watchdog says Auckland man was pepper sprayed in the cells unlawfully - 'An excessive use of force'

An intoxicated Auckland man was taken into custody after crashing his car into a home in Otahuhu in June last year.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

The couple's three youngest children - aged 13, 9 and 7 - were reportedly with their parents when the accident occurred.


00:40
Discussion around the statue of Papatūānuku – the Earth Mother – are at early stages, but are already proving controversial.

Iwi puts the brakes on statue idea for Auckland's Bastion Point, calling it 'an idea in its infancy'

Ngāti Whātua Orākei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair sad the concept animation for the statue is only a concept, and further discussion is needed.