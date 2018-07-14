Hurricanes quickly delete tweet slamming Johnny Fa'auli red card

The Hurricanes were quick to backtrack on a social media post in the wake of Chiefs second-five Johnny Fa'auli's red card in Hamilton last night, deleting a tweet criticising the youngster.

In the second half of the Chiefs' 28-24 win in Hamilton last night, Fa'auli, 22, was shown a straight red card for his tackle on Goosen, who failed two separate concussion tests, unable to return to the field.

The Hurricanes' official Twitter account then vented their frustration over the incident, writing:

"What a shocker... player with a bad history of that crap."

The tweet was later removed.

A since deleted tweet from the Hurricanes after Johnny Fa'auli's red card Source: Twitter/Hurricanes

Fa'auli, 22, earned himself a six-week ban (that was later reduced to four weeks) for a similar incident on Bulls centre Jan Serfontein in April last year, prompting the Hurricanes' supposed outrage.