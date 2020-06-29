Hurricanes part ways with Carlos Spencer due to financial impact of Covid-19

Carlos Spencer’s time at the Hurricanes has come to a premature end, as the club reacts to the financial impacts of Covid-19.

In a statement, the club said “due to the financial uncertainty created by Covid-19, we have agreed he will finish his contract early.”

That means Spencer will not be a part of the coaching setup for the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee told 1 NEWS “this an incredibly challenging situation and we’re sad to see Carlos go, as he’s made a huge contribution to this rugby team.”

Spencer was initially brought on board as an assistant coach last season by then head coach John Plumtree, who has since departed to take up an assistant role with the All Blacks.

The decision to part ways with Spencer was in no way indicative of his coaching abilities, or relationship with his fellow coaches or players.

The knock-on effect could mean more responsibility for experienced utility back James Marshall, who will likely help out with attacking duties.

It would be a way for Marshall to contribute to the side after being ruled out of the rest of the season with a hip injury.

The club keen to stress that Marshall is not replacing Spencer.

The moving pieces does highlight a lack of experience among the Hurricanes coaching staff, at least at Super Rugby level.

Jason Holland is only in his first season in charge as head coach since replacing Plumtree.

Assistant coach Chris Gibbes was only promoted from provincial rugby ahead of the 2020 campaign, and Cory Jane, who leads the team’s defence is only officially six months into his role.