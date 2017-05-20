 

Hurricanes opt to leave injured trio of Coles, Milner-Skudder and Proctor at home as team ventures to South Africa

Coach Chris Boyd has opted to give his injured stars an extra week of recovery in leaving them out of his 26-strong squad for the Hurricanes' 14th round Super Rugby match against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Boyd said it was decided to leave captain Dane Coles, centre Matt Proctor and outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder back in New Zealand to continue their respective recoveries.

Coles and Proctor are working through their concussion protocols, while Milner-Skudder is making good progress in his comeback from a broken foot.

However he said one spot in the tour party had been left vacant for a 27th player to join the squad in Perth for their match against the Force on June 3.

"The decision was made around those guys returning to play that to fly them to South Africa, which takes two or three days out of your training because of the acclimatisation and stuff, it would make more sense to take the existing group to play the Bulls.

"I suspect either Nehe or Matty Proctor or possibly someone else may well join us in Perth."

The Hurricanes, who were kept tryless in their 20-12 loss to the Crusaders last week, ran in nine tries in beating the Cheetahs 61-7 in Wellington on Saturday.

The tour party comprises 11 backs and 15 forwards including four specialist props in Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, Ben May, Loni Uhila and Chris Eves, and three specialist hookers in Ricky Riccitelli, Leni Apisai and James O'Reilly.

