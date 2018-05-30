Hurricanes not taking lessons from defeat to Crusaders into derby with Highlanders - 'It's a different game'

The old saying that people can learn from their mistakes won't be applied in the Hurricanes camp this week.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd was asked by media today what "valuable lessons" his side were taking away from last weekend's 24-13 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch, to which he gave a blunt answer.

"None for the game against the Highlanders so that's been pretty easy."

Boyd said last week's game in Christchurch in the wind and wet would be completely different from the game that will be played under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday.

The Hurricanes coach also said the result wasn't being used as a wake-up call or inspiration going forward.

"We don't like to lose but we've had some performances that we didn't play well enough to win but we did.

Instead, the Wellington franchise is focusing on shutting down the inventive kicking game the Highlanders present.

"They kick more than anyone else," Boyd said.

"They're very good at strike play... they're quite prepared to say 'well you have the ball and we'll knock you over and you make the mistake and we'll pick it up and score'."