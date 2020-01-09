Hurricanes never approached Aaron Cruden as Beauden Barrett's replacement

Even after losing Beauden Barrett to the Blues, the Hurricanes made no attempt to bring first-five Aaron Cruden back to the capital, the former All Black has revealed.

With Beauden Barrett trading Wellington for Auckland heading into the new Super Rugby season, the Hurricanes head into 2020 without an established first-five on their books.

At present, Jackson Garden-Bachop, youngster Fletcher Smith and veteran James Marshall are the only specialist options for the Hurricanes' number 10 jersey.

With Cruden returning to the Chiefs after an ill-fated stint with Montpellier in France, heads have been scratched as to whether or not the Hurricanes would make a move for the 31-year-old, who played for the Wellington side for two seasons from 2010 to 2011.

Speaking to media in Hamilton this morning though, Cruden says that no approach was made by the Hurricanes, making his decision to return to the Chiefs even easier.

"In terms of direct contact, it wasn't," Cruden said.

"For me, I'm so passionate about the Chiefs, spending time here before I moved away.

"If I was going to come back, it was hopefully always going to be here in Hamilton, with this crew that I'm here with now."

However, while no official approach was made for Cruden, there was at least one Hurricanes influence attempting to bring him back to Wellington - coming from a former Manawatu and All Blacks teammate.