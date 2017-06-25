Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder 'fortunate enough to get two cracks' at the Lions

Nehe Milner-Skudder will take on the British and Irish Lions for the second time this tour, named to start on the wing for the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Having struggled with injury for the last two seasons, the 2015 World Cup winner featured for the Maori All Blacks in the 32-10 Lions defeat in Rotorua, and is getting another chance to play for his Super Rugby side this week.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm fortunate enough to get two cracks at them," Milner-Skudder said.