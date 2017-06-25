 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder 'fortunate enough to get two cracks' at the Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Nehe Milner-Skudder will take on the British and Irish Lions for the second time this tour, named to start on the wing for the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The winger will line up against the tourists on Tuesday, having already featured for the Maori All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having struggled with injury for the last two seasons, the 2015 World Cup winner featured for the Maori All Blacks in the 32-10 Lions defeat in Rotorua, and is getting another chance to play for his Super Rugby side this week.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm fortunate enough to get two cracks at them," Milner-Skudder said.

"I'm pretty excited, this Hurricanes team means a heck of a lot to me."

Steve Hansen confirmed today that the four ABs stars will be allowed to play for their Super Rugby franchise on Tuesday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

00:28
3
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
4
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:28
5
Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ