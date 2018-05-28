Hurricanes need 'kick up the bum' after Crusaders loss, says assistant coach

Despite suffering their first loss in 10 games to the Crusaders last week, the Hurricanes will be better for the experience, assistant coach John Plumtree says.

Having lost their first match of the season away to the Bulls, the Hurricanes then put together a run of 10 wins on the bounce, before that streak was scratched in terrible conditions against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night, going down 24-13.

Speaking at Hurricanes training today though, Plumtree says that there is an upside to the defeat.

"It seems a long time ago since we lost," he said.

"A kick up the bum might not be a bad thing this time of year.

"You can get into a little bit of a winning groove, sometimes you don't play well and you still win, and it papers over a few cracks.

"When you do lose, it wakes you up a little bit. It's high alert now, we know what's coming this week, it's going to be really tough in Dunedin."