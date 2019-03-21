Hurricanes name strong All Blacks core for Super Rugby season opener

The Hurricanes have put their faith in Fletcher Smith to replace Beauden Barrett as their side is named to face the Stormers in their Super Rugby season opener on Sunday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Smith, 24, has been named to start at first-five for the Hurricanes in Cape Town, beating competition from Jackson Garden-Bachop, named on the bench, and veteran James Marshall.

Elsehwere, TJ Perenara captains the side in Dane Coles' absence, the pair sharing leadership duties this season. Ricky Riccitelli starts in the front row in Coles' place.

All Blacks duo Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape both start at fullback and second-five respectively, while impressive 20-year-old Billy Proctor will play at centre after impressing for Wellington in last year's Mitre 10 Cup.

In the forwards, Scott Scrafton and one-Test All Black Tyrel Lomax will both make their Hurricanes debuts.

The Hurricanes claimed victory in their last visit to Newlands, leaving with a 34-28 victory.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Billy Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Fletcher Smith, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Fraser Armstrong.