Hurricanes name full strength side for Highlanders clash, Chase Tiatia cements fullback position

The Hurricanes have named a full strength side for their upcoming Super Rugby match against the Highlanders on Friday at Westpac Stadium.

After a solid debut in the Hurricanes' 43-13 win over the Brumbies last Friday in Palmerston North, Chase Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jersey with returning All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett named on the wing.

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said he was particularly impressed with Tiatia's kicking and running game.

"We were really happy with his performance, we thought not only was his kicking game good - which we were hoping his left foot would be an asset for us," said Plumtree.

"We were hoping he would be tough in contact and he was. He carried back well from counter attack, so it was a good night for him."

Ardie Savea is named at number eight and partners up with Du'Plessis Kirifi and Vaea Fifita in the loose forwards department.

Vince Aso has been moved to the bench which means Wes Goosen misses out on the match day 23 side.

Hurricanes coach Plumtree says he has gone for size on the wings, expecting the Highlanders to play an aerial game come Friday night.

"Obviously their kicking game, their contestable kicking game is an important part of their game," Plumtree said.

"Having Jordie, Beaudy [Beauden Barrett] - that back field there will help out. Ben Lam is also a pretty big boy, hopefully that will help us out."

The Hurricanes and the Highlanders have the same record of two wins and one loss so far this season.

On the New Zealand conference ladder, the Hurricanes sit in second place on points differential, ahead of the Highlanders with both teams on nine points.