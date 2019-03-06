TODAY |

Hurricanes name full strength side for Highlanders clash, Chase Tiatia cements fullback position

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have named a full strength side for their upcoming Super Rugby match against the Highlanders on Friday at Westpac Stadium.

After a solid debut in the Hurricanes' 43-13 win over the Brumbies last Friday in Palmerston North, Chase Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jersey with returning All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett named on the wing.

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said he was particularly impressed with Tiatia's kicking and running game. 

"We were really happy with his performance, we thought not only was his kicking game good - which we were hoping his left foot would be an asset for us," said Plumtree.

"We were hoping he would be tough in contact and he was. He carried back well from counter attack, so it was a good night for him."

Ardie Savea is named at number eight and partners up with Du'Plessis Kirifi and Vaea Fifita in the loose forwards department.

Vince Aso has been moved to the bench which means Wes Goosen misses out on the match day 23 side.

Hurricanes coach Plumtree says he has gone for size on the wings, expecting the Highlanders to play an aerial game come Friday night.

"Obviously their kicking game, their contestable kicking game is an important part of their game," Plumtree said.

"Having Jordie, Beaudy [Beauden Barrett] - that back field there will help out. Ben Lam is also a pretty big boy, hopefully that will help us out."

The Hurricanes and the Highlanders have the same record of two wins and one loss so far this season.

On the New Zealand conference ladder, the Hurricanes sit in second place on points differential, ahead of the Highlanders with both teams on nine points. 

Hurricanes: 15 Chase Tiatia, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 DuPlessis Kirifi, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Liam Mitchell, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeffery To’omaga-Allen, 2 Dane Coles (c), 1 Chris Eves.

Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ben May, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Vince Aso.

Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jumper with Jordie Barrett named on the wing. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jumper with Jordie Barrett named on the wing.
Hurricanes name full strength side for Highlanders clash, Chase Tiatia cements fullback position
2
Greg Peters is keeping mum about the likes of Jason Taumalolo playing for New Zealand again.
NZRL boss says Tongan stars not contacted about Kiwis return
3
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
4
Johnson backed his former Warriors teammate, saying he was "long-time family".
Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend debate winner of a Vatuvei v Gallen boxing bout
5
This image provided by the WWE shows professional wrestler King Kong Bundy. Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981 and was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2. (WWE via AP)
Legendary WWF wrestler King Kong Bundy dead, aged 61
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:17
With the Sunwolves' future in doubt, the Japanese side are out to prove they belong.

'Grow the landscape of rugby in Asia' – Sunwolves' captain, coach plead Super Rugby case
00:49
Michael Little and his troops are concentrating solely on the Blues this weekend.

Sunwolves' Kiwi skipper says side not carried away by Chiefs win, as they eye battling Blues
Fatima and Julian Savea.

Julian Savea alleges Toulon fans have threatened wife and daughter on social media

Quade Cooper in 'strong contention' for Wallabies recall, Michael Cheika says