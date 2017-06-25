 

Hurricanes name four All Blacks for match against the Lions

All Blacks backs Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape have been released to play for the Hurricanes against the British and Irish Lions.

Steve Hansen confirmed today that the four ABs stars will be allowed to play for their Super Rugby franchise on Tuesday.
The trio will return to their club colours for an historic match that will be played at a sold out Westpac Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes team will be led by No.8 Brad Shields who will captain the team in his 84th appearance for the side.

Savea has been named on the left wing where he has started 12 of the Hurricanes 14 matches in 2017, while Barrett will wear the No 15 jersey for the 12th time in his first season of Super Rugby.

Laumape will take his place at second five where he has scored 14 tries and formed a dangerous combination with centre Vince Aso, who has also scored 14 tries – a single season Hurricanes record.

A fourth player involved in the All Blacks already this season is blindside flanker Vaea Fifita who made his Test debut against Samoa at Eden Park. 

The defending Super Rugby champions starting team also includes four Maori All Blacks in right wing Nehe Milner-Skudder, first five Otere Black, halfback Te Toirora-Tahuriorangi and prop Ben May.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said he was pleased to have some of his All Blacks contingent back for the match.

"We are under no illusions as to the challenge the British and Irish Lions will present and we want to put our best foot forward for what promises to be a memorable occasion," said Boyd.

"It's a fantastic event for our club, but also for the city of Wellington and the region, so hopefully the match will live up to its billing. We are looking forward to kick off."

The match against the British and Irish Lions will be the first time the Hurricanes have played an international opponent.

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape,11  Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 8 Brad Shields (c), 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May.

Reserves:16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22 Wes Goosen, 23 Cory Jane.

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.


