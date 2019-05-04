TODAY |

Hurricanes name big guns for quarter-final match against Bulls

The Hurricanes have pulled out all their big guns for their upcoming Super Rugby quarter-final against the Bulls at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

The pairing of TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett at nine and ten will be their 100th game together as a combination.

Ngani Laumape returns to the starting team and partners up with Peter Umaga-Jensen in the midfield.

Wes Goosen has been given the all clear to play on the right wing after he was ruled out the last fortnight due to a hamstring strain.

Jordie Barrett will be wearing the number 15 jersey while Ardie Savea returns to start at openside flanker.

Dane Coles has been given the captaincy and will start at hooker, with Asafo Aumua named on the bench as cover.

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said his players are raring to go in what could be their final home match of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

"I thought the whole squad got a real lift from the way our young side performed last week and that energy has started to really show through," said Plumtree.

"We all worked really hard to earn a home play-off game and we can't wait to get out in front of our fans and meet the massive challenge the Bulls will bring."

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Dane Coles (c), 1 Toby Smith.

Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ben May/Alex Fidow, 19 Kane Le’aupepe, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21 Richard Judd/Finlay Christie, 22 James Marshall, 23 Salesi Rayasi.

Hurricanes Ardie Savea celebrates his try during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 27th of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes star Ardie Savea celebrates his try during a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport
