Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal

The Hurricanes have made one forced change to their starting side with Salesi Rayasi coming onto the wing while All Black Vaea Fifita returns from suspension to take his place on the bench.
Rayasi replaces Wes Goosen, who aggravated a hamstring injury against the Bulls
Joining Fifita on the bench is James Marshall, who has recovered from an elbow injury which ruled him out of the quarter-final while Xavier Numia replaces Fraser Armstrong.
The match will see halfback TJ Perenara overtake Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith to become the most capped Hurricane ever with 127 appearances.
"TJ has been a remarkable player and leader for the Hurricanes for such a long time and we know he shows that every time he goes out with the jersey on," coach John Plumtree said.
"He will relish the challenge of going down to play the Crusaders and having a chance to play in a Super Rugby final. As a group we are all excited about the opportunity to go up against a side with such a proven history."
Hurricanes: 1 Toby Smith, 2 Dane Coles (c), 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 4 James Blackwell, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 6 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Gareth Evans, 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Ben Lam, 12 Ngani Laumape, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 14 Salesi Rayasi, 15 Jordie Barrett
Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Ben May, 19 Kane Le'aupepe, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Richard Judd, 22 James Marshall, 23 Jonah Lowe