Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal

The Hurricanes have made one forced change to their starting side with Salesi Rayasi coming onto the wing while All Black Vaea Fifita returns from suspension to take his place on the bench.

"TJ has been a remarkable player and leader for the Hurricanes for such a long time and we know he shows that every time he goes out with the jersey on," coach John Plumtree said.



"He will relish the challenge of going down to play the Crusaders and having a chance to play in a Super Rugby final. As a group we are all excited about the opportunity to go up against a side with such a proven history."