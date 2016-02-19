 

Hurricanes lock James Broadhurst retires from rugby due to ongoing concussion issues

Hurricanes lock and one-Test All Black James Broadhurst has hung up his professional rugby boots for good after announcing his retirement today.

James Broadhurst was hit hard, twice, and recurring headaches following his concussion six months ago, have put the player's rugby career in question.
The 29-year-old has called time on his rugby career due to the ongoing effects of concussion.

"Some extensive efforts have gone into getting me back to sport by medical professionals in and out of rugby," he said.

"I've been away from the game for a little over 18 months and still experience symptoms which affect my daily life."

Broadhurst has not played rugby since suffering a pair of serious head knocks during a Mitre 10 Cup match while playing for Taranaki in 2015.

Though his road to recovery saw considerable progress, a Hurricanes press release said he had "reached a point where his progress had plateaued".

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said Broadhurst had made a large contribution to the club both on and off the field since making his debut in 2010.

"James is a good man who played some exceptional rugby for the Hurricanes, particularly in 2015," he said.

"The timing of his injury was unfortunate because he was starting to really realise his full potential.

"It can't have been easy for him to be told to walk away from the game and everyone at the club wishes him all the best for whatever lies ahead."

Broadhurst played 71 Super Rugby caps for the Hurricanes as well as 75 provincial matches shared between Canterbury (20) and Taranaki (55).

He also earned his All Blacks debut in Johannesburg in 2015 when he was part of their 27-20 win over the Springboks.

"They say for a door to open, others must close," Broadhurst said.

"So I look forward to the next chapter in anticipation, rather than looking back at the rugby chapter with sadness."

