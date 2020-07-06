TODAY |

Hurricanes' Kobus Van Wyk relishing opportunity to play outside Jordie Barrett

South African Kobus Van Wyk is making all the right moves as he tries to secure a contract extension at the Hurricanes, and his cause is helped by the gifted Jordie Barrett.

Kobus Van Wyk scored twice on Sunday against the Chiefs thanks to Barrett’s offloads. Source: 1 NEWS

Van Wyk expressed admiration over his teammate's skill set.

"It's amazing to play alongside him. People don't understand the way he plays. The massive boot he has, the good pass he has, just the width he brings to the team, the calmness at the back. He's a good player."

Van Wyk scored two tries on Sunday with Barrett playing a part on both occasions.

The pair linked up through some seemingly spontaneous offloads from Barrett however Van Wyk says a midweek discusstion with the Hurricanes utility back left him prepared for the unexpected.  

"He said to during the week to expect anything so, I was ready for that."

Van Wyk has grown accustomed to Barrett's tricks and skills but even he was taken by surprise when the 23-year-old nailed a penalty goal from nearly 60 metres out.

"Everyone was 'are we going to kick out? Maybe set up a lineout? Maybe have a strike at them,' but he said 'nah I'll take it.'"

