Hurricanes to give Julian Savea time to readjust to NZ rugby

The Hurricanes are taking a cautious approach over the return of Julian Savea, after the former All Black returned to New Zealand rugby earlier this week.

Hurricanes winger Julian Savea in action against the Melbourne Rebels during a Super Rugby match. Source: Photosport

Cutting his time in France with club side Toulon short, 29-year-old Savea will re-join his former Super Rugby side, penning a short term deal to replace Ben Lam.

Savea's first stint with the Hurricanes saw him play 116 games, scoring 45 tries and featuring in the club's maiden Super Rugby title win in 2016.

However, Savea's move to France could hardly be considered a success, struggling at Toulon and falling out with club owner Mourad Boudjellal.

Savea hasn't laced up his boots in a competitive match since March, but will join the Hurricanes in training from Monday.

Speaking to Stuff, Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee explained that Savea will need to be given time to settle back into New Zealand circles.

"For us with Julian it's to get him in for a couple of weeks and have a look at him, see where he's at and how he is physically, and then all going well he might be considered for a contract," Lee said.

"At this stage there's an awful lot of water to go under that bridge.

"It's a couple of weeks where Jules can come back into the environment and the coaches can see how he's placed and how his body is and whether he's got Super Rugby still in him. It's nothing more than that at this stage.

Lee also making it clear that there would be room for Savea to stay at the club from 2021 and beyond - if he proves he still has what it takes at Super Rugby level.

"If Jules comes in and trains the house down he'll be considered for selection and considered for contracts."