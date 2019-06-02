Hurricanes forward Vaea Fifita cops three-week ban for late, high tackle against Sharks

All Blacks utility forward Vaea Fifita may have played his last match for the Hurricanes this season after copping a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle against the Sharks.

Fifita was handed a red card in the 75th minute for his hit on Sharks No.8 Daniel du Preez on Sunday morning with a SANZAAR judiciary deeming it late and high.

The suspension means Fifita will miss this weekend's clash with the Lions in Johannesburg and next weekend's final round clash at home against the Blues.