Hurricanes forward hails part-time wing Ardie Savea - 'He's pretty quick'

Hurricanes loose forward Gareth Evans says he is content on sticking to what he knows, after his teammate and fellow loose forward Ardie Savea was forced to play on the wing against the Blues last week.

Savea moved from openside flanker to the left wing in the 69th minute, in the Hurricanes' 29-24 win over the Blues in Wellington.

"I guess a few of those outside backs started to cramp up," said Evans.

"But you know Ardie, I've seen him he's pretty quick.

"He could probably play anywhere on our team."