TODAY |

Hurricanes forward hails part-time wing Ardie Savea - 'He's pretty quick'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Hurricanes

Hurricanes loose forward Gareth Evans says he is content on sticking to what he knows, after his teammate and fellow loose forward Ardie Savea was forced to play on the wing against the Blues last week.

Savea moved from openside flanker to the left wing in the 69th minute, in the Hurricanes' 29-24 win over the Blues in Wellington.

"I guess a few of those outside backs started to cramp up," said Evans.

"But you know Ardie, I've seen him he's pretty quick.

"He could probably play anywhere on our team."

The Hurricanes host the Bulls this Saturday at Westpac Stadium in their quarter-final.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It appears Savea will most likely return to the loose forwards this weekend for his side's play-off match against the Bulls. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    Hurricanes
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall given green light as halves pair to face Tonga
    2
    The disgraced ex-Wallaby spoke at a Sydney church yesterday.
    Israel Folau targets homosexuals, transgender youth in latest church sermon
    3
    NBA star Steven Adams once again says no to Tall Blacks, won't play for NZ at World Cup
    4
    Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
    'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
    5
    The Gypsy King put in a flawless display in Las Vegas.
    The moment Tyson Fury ends Tom Schwarz with second round TKO
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:52
    Read's position has come into question after a below standard 2018.

    All Blacks captain Kieran Read unfazed by personal criticism: 'I've grown from it'
    00:46
    Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.

    'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
    01:08
    The All Blacks' captain will say goodbye to New Zealand after this year's World Cup.

    'It's all about the team' – Kieran Read on preparing for his All Blacks farewell
    01:09
    Leon MacDonald says that there will be personnel changes for his side next year.

    'We could be losing a lot of experience' – Blues coach hints at Nonu, SBW departures for 2020