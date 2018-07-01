 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Hurricanes forward Gareth Evans escapes judiciary with a warning after dangerous neck roll on David Pocock

share

Source:

AAP

Australia may have another gripe with international rugby officialdom after Hurricanes forward Gareth Evans escaped with a warning for illegal treatment of Wallabies breakdown ace David Pocock.

David Pocock injured during the Super Rugby match, Brumbies V Hurricanes, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, 30th June 2018.Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

David Pocock receives treatment after a neck roll during the Brumbies match against the Hurricanes.

Source: Photosport

Evans received his warning from the citing commissioner on Sunday for dragging on Pocock's neck as he attempted to pull him off the ball in a ruck during the Brumbies' upset 24-12 Super Rugby home win on Saturday night.

Super Rugby organiser SANZAAR says warnings can be issued by the citing commissioner for foul play incidents that are deemed very close to meeting the red-card threshold for a citing.

The Evans incident left Pocock in clear discomfort but drew only a penalty from referee Nick Briant.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar took issue with it after the match and contrasted the penalty with last week's controversial World Rugby one-match ban on high- leaping Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

"The big one for me is the neck roll on Poey," McKellar said.

"That's just dangerous.

"We see Israel (Folau) get suspended for an accidental collision in the air and then we have one of the world's best flankers with his head over the ball, twisted in an awkward (position). It's really dangerous."

Adding to a contentious week, Queensland coach Brad Thorn questioned the direction the game was taking after Reds players Jordan Petaia and Taniela Tupou were sin-binned for perceived dangerous tackles within a minute of each other in his team's loss to the Blues on Friday.

"The game is in an interesting place, isn't it," Thorn said.

"I don't know if that's enjoyable for anyone.

"Everyone is talking about that at the moment, both sides of the Tasman. It's interesting.

"Probably the No.1 thing, like for a lot of fans, coaches and players everywhere, it's hurting the game. The game is getting hurt.

"If that's what rugby is, where you slow things down ... a lifting tackle where he didn't drive him into the ground. And Taniela came up, his hands from what I saw were in front of him, and he went in hard and low ... if you want to penalise but then yellow card as well?"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Naiqama got the Tigers off to a brilliant start but it wasn't enough in ther 30-12 loss.

Video: Fijian speedster Kevin Naiqama slices Titans to shreds to score dazzling runaway try

00:33
2
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

00:17
3
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

4
David Pocock injured during the Super Rugby match, Brumbies V Hurricanes, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, 30th June 2018.Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes forward Gareth Evans escapes judiciary with a warning after dangerous neck roll on David Pocock

5
Luke McAlister

'It's been one hell of a ride' - Luke McAlister retires from rugby

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says no significant ecological or health concerns in genetic modification

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 