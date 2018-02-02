Hurricanes down defending champs Crusaders in pre-season clash

The Super Rugby defending champion Crusaders have opened 2018 with a 43-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Greymouth.

Julian Savea of the Hurricanes eludes George Bridge of the Crusaders during his side's preseason Super Rugby match in Greymouth. Source: Photosport

Young Hawke's Bay winger Jonah Lowe bagged a hat-trick as the visitors ran in seven tries to four in ideal conditions as both teams employed a host of different players.

None of the many All Blacks in both squads were available for the contest.

It left Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to blood 18 players who are yet to experience Super Rugby while Northampton-bound Hurricanes mentor Chris Boyd also surveyed his depth.

Both coaches will be relieved there were no apparent serious injuries suffered.

The defence of both teams looked shaky, particularly the Crusaders, who found themselves 36-5 down early in the second spell.

One of the Hurricanes' tries was scored by prolific Test winger Julian Savea, beginning his campaign to return to All Blacks colours this year.